AEW star to return in major championship match, he was sadly forced to relinquish titles due to injury months ago

An AEW star sidelined with an injury for several months looks set to return to action this week, and he's doing it in a huge championship match.

The star in question is Aussie Open's Mark Davis. He hasn't been in action since the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event on May 3, 2023. Davis and his partner Kyle Fletcher were officially signed to AEW on May 24. However, the 32-year-old's injury has prevented the duo from making an impact in All Elite Wrestling.

Davis is now ready to return and put some gold back around his waist as AEW President Tony Khan recently announced Aussie Open's first match in nearly three months. The duo will compete at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Aussie Open will be one of three challengers to The Lucha Brothers' ROH World Tag Team Championship. The Kingdom and Best Friends are the other two teams scheduled to compete in the bout.

Davis and Fletcher competed for the ROH World Tag Team Championship earlier this year when they took part in the 'Reach for the Sky' ladder match at Supercard of Honor in March. However, they couldn't leave Los Angeles as champions, as Rey Fenix won the title for him and his brother.

Aussie Open were on a hot streak before they signed with AEW

Until Mark Davis' injury, Aussie Open arguably presented a strong case for being the best tag team in the world.

Before signing with AEW, Davis and Fletcher were the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions. They defended the titles in both the United States and Japan.

In April, Aussie Open even defended the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Best Friends on Rampage. But their title reign didn't last long, as Fletcher announced at the NJPW STRONG Resurgence event that he and Davis would relinquish their titles due to the latter's injury.

