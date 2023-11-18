AEW star returns to the ring after 1350+ days; his last match was in WWE in 2020

An AEW-signed individual made an in-ring appearance for the first time in three years, and the audience had a genuine pop to give him. The return didn't happen in an AEW ring, though. It was for West Coast Pro-Whiplash, and he even won his first match back.

The professional wrestler in question is none other than Chris Hero, who is currently signed with AEW. As mentioned above, he made an appearance at West Coast Pro-Whiplash and defeated Timothy Thatcher in his initial match.

After the match, as per F4Wonline, Hero was over with the crowd, which showed that the crowd would still love to see him perform in the ring.

Hero started his career back in 1999 and has since worked in several wrestling promotions, including Chikara, Kings of Wrestling, TNA, and Ring of Honor. He was also signed to WWE and was on their NXT brand as well as NXT UK. Currently, he is a coach and producer for Tony Khan. His last match was with WWE's NXT UK, and he was released following the Pandemic budgetary cuts.

With Hero returning to in-ring competition in another wrestling promotion, the likeliness of him soon competing in an AEW ring has increased. If and how Tony Khan utilizes Hero is something that remains to be seen.

AEW has signed up two big names this year

Tony Khan signed up two big names in the wrestling industry this year, and both received a great pop when they made their in-ring debuts. Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his debut for the Jacksonville-based company at WrestleDream and is now on the current roster. Sting, who is all set to retire in 2024, recently received the gift of having wrestling icon Ric Flair at his side for his final run, courtesy of Tony Khan.

Tony Khan's handling of the roster has been a point of discussion for a while now. Recently, the Japanese wrestler Katsuyori Shibata got emotional when Khan celebrated his birthday in the arena, with the audience chiming in as well.

