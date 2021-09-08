AEW star reveals the advice Bret Hart gave him

AEW star Dax Harwood recently highlighted the advice that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart gave him. Taking to Twitter, Harwood sent out a tweet where he mentioned that The Hitman once encouraged him to continue on his path as a professional wrestler.

In the tweet, the AEW star also noted that Hart had told him about how good pro wrestling never goes out of style. Harwood then went on to praise the WWE Hall of Famer as well.

Check out his recent tweet below:

I like professional wrestling. Like, a lot. Like, too much. Probably why I’m always grumpy.

.

Bret told me, “never stop doing what you’re doing. Good wrestling never goes out of style.”

.

He’s the gahdamn man.

.

Anyways. Pro wrestling, man.

.

Coffee tweet. pic.twitter.com/STgCKp6aSQ — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) September 8, 2021

A few weeks earlier, the tag team match between FTR and Santana & Ortiz ended when Cash Wheeler had suffered a gruesome injury.

The match between the two teams was quite a highly anticipated affair. But the bout eventually had to end on a disappointing note with FTR's victory, as Wheeler was unable to continue.

Both teams only recently competed in a rematch on AEW Dynamite. This time around, Santana and Ortiz won in a heated battle.

FTR has been an integral part of AEW's stacked tag team division

FTR made their AEW debut in May 2020 when they saved The Young Bucks from an attack by The Butcher and The Blade. After a few weeks, the duo finally signed their contracts with AEW, and shortly afterward, established themselves as heels by attacking Rock 'n' Roll Express.

This is a dream match I really want to see



Rock 'n' Roll Express vs FTR pic.twitter.com/kiYtjExdHI — Peps🌸 #Maika5Star (@PepsWrestling) December 23, 2020

At All Out 2020, FTR defeated Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in an incredible match to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. After a handful of title defenses against the likes of SCU, Hybrid2, and Best Friends, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood went on to lose their titles to The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2020.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what is next for FTR in AEW.

