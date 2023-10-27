AEW star reveals why they did not initially announce being signed by Tony Khan

An AEW star recently spoke about signing with All Elite Wrestling and reflected on not revealing her arrival in the company.

The star in question is Billie Starkz, who signed with the company in April, according to AEW announcer Tony Schiavone. Starkz has been competing on All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor television regularly, however, she didn't confirm her signing with the company until October.

In an interview with Alicia Atout, Billie Starkz spoke about being a part of All Elite Wrestling:

"I'm very happy with the place that I'm at now. I did it for a while, that I did sign the contract, there was a very long time that nobody had any clue, but I was definitely under contract for a minute."

She further added:

"I just felt that I wanted to stay where I was at in wrestling, even though I was progressing faster, I didn't want anybody else to look at me differently. Being contracted at 18, I get that a lot of people were happy and truly happy for my success, but there was part of me that was like, 'I don't know that I'm ready for this." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star names WWE's Bayley as her inspiration

AEW star Billie Starkz spoke about her inspirations in wrestling in an interview and named WWE star Bayley as one of her idols.

Speaking with WrestlingNews.co, Starkz spoke about Bayley's influence on her career:

"I was very attracted to Bayley when I first started watching wrestling, especially her NXT era. I remember a lot of that. I was very attached to that part of wrestling. There's still like a part of me who will go back and watch the matches and be like, 'Oh, this is so nice.'" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Do you enjoy watching Billie Starkz on All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.