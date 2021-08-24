"You can't sell merch"- AEW star reveals what John Cena said to him in WWE

Paul Wight revealed that John Cena, one of the greatest merch movers of all time, used to tease him about not moving enough merchandise. For good or for bad, selling merchandise is a requisite quality for being a top wrestler.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW Dark: Elevation commentator shared an amusing anecdote between him and the 16-time world champion.

Wight made a statement, saying "you have to be willing to move forward and say goodbye to yesterday" to which the host jokingly asked Paul Wight to get it printed on a shirt. The World's Largest Athlete then said that it shouldn't be on his shirt as John Cena constantly told him that "he can't sell merch."

"Don't put it on my shirt cause even John Cena said I can't sell merch so there you go. He used to tease me all the time, Cena used to say if my merch was money, nobody would buy it. I said 'because I'm too busy making you look good.' Bad guys sell tickets and good guys sell t-shirts, so there you go," Paul Wight said.

Paul Wight is set to make hs AEW in-ring debut when he faces Nightmare Factory's QT Marshall at AEW All Out on September 5, 2021.

John Cena and AEW's Paul Wight have a great history together

John Cena and AEW commentator Paul WIght have a history dating back to 2001 when they faced each other in a tag team match in NWA. Their first match in WWE came on Smackdown in 2003 when they teamed up in a losing effort against Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio at a house show.

The Big Show and John Cena wrestled as a tag team for a few months before Cena got the win in their first ever singles match. Although Big Show dominated the leader of Cenation, at WrestleMania 20, John Cena got the biggest win of his career up to that point when he defeated Big Show for the United States Championship.

The two wrestled against each other a total of 171 times in various matches, including multi-man matches. The highest profile encounter came at WrestleMania 25 when John Cena defeated the Big Show and Edge to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

