AEW star reveals the late Brodie Lee was like a father figure to her  

AEW star Anna Jay recently revealed that the late Brodie Lee was like a father figure to her and went into detail about her experience working alongside him.

Brodie Lee almost single-handedly revived The Dark Order from the depths of irrelevance when he joined AEW in March 2020. His work over the next few months generated massive acclaim from fans. His untimely passing later that year in December due to a lung ailment left everyone stunned.

Appearing on a special episode of the Oral Sessions podcast, hosted by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, Anna Jay disclosed that she first met Brodie Lee on the day she signed with AEW. She stated that he was "super sweet" to her.

The AEW star added that when she joined The Dark Order, all the members of the stable were very welcoming towards her, especially Lee, whom she considered a big brother and a father figure at work:

"I was going to do whatever. I actually met Brodie the day that I got signed, and he was super sweet. And then when I actually joined, everyone was super welcoming, all of the guys were, especially him. I felt like he was a big brother, father figure, at work for me," said Anna Jay. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Anna Jay further revealed that Brodie Lee always made her feel comfortable and went out of his way to provide feedback on her in-ring work. The AEW star explained that the former TNT Champion advised her to consider wrestling as "real" when in the ring while also ensuring that she doesn't hurt her opponents:

“He was always helping, always welcoming, always joking around and made me feel comfortable. He would always help me too. I always say he would watch my stuff and give me feedback. And I didn’t ask for that and I didn’t have to. Especially now it really means a lot to me because now I don’t have that exactly in the Dark Order. Just a bunch of knuckleheads! He always said, whenever I went out there, basically to treat it like it was real. Obviously don’t hurt anyone, but just to go out there and just have the mindset that ‘this is real and it will be portrayed that way.’ That helped a lot,” said Anna Jay.

Anna Jay is currently on hiatus from AEW due to a shoulder injury

Anna Jay last wrestled for AEW back in January and has since been on the shelf, recuperating from shoulder surgery she underwent on the 11th of March. She recently revealed that while she's unsure when she will wrestle again, her recovery has been progressing smoothly.

On the personal front, Anna Jay is currently dating fellow AEW star Jungle Boy. The Jurassic Express member made his relationship status public moments after impressing fans with his enthralling performance against AEW Champion Kenny Omega on the 26th June episode of Dynamite.

