AEW star reveals her new name ahead of the first ever Women's Blood and Guts match

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 12:13 GMT
A former AEW TBS Champion could be set to compete in a violent matchup next month [Image Credits: AEW
A former AEW TBS Champion could be set to compete in a violent matchup next month [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

An AEW star and former champion has coined a new name for herself ahead of the inaugural women's Blood and Guts match. The talent in question, Julia Hart, will very likely take part in the brutal bout alongside her teammates, Skye Blue and Thekla.

The Princess of The Black Throne officially joined forces with The Toxic Spider along with Blue this past July, helping the former Stardom competitor win a four-way match with a $100K prize money on the line. The trio, dubbed The Triangle of Madness, have been running roughshod over the Tony Khan-led company's women's division over the last couple of months.

Last weekend on AEW Collision, Hart faced off against Jamie Hayter in an unsuccessful effort. After the bout, Julia and Skye put the boots on the former Women's World Champion until Queen Aminata rushed over to make the save. Jamie then laid out the challenge to Hart, Blue and Thekla to face her and her allies in the first-ever Women's Blood and Guts match, a challenge the heels swiftly accepted.

The extremely violent double-steel cage bout is scheduled for next month in Greensboro, North Carolina. Around a week following the announcement of the inaugural Women's Blood and Guts, Julia Hart took to Instagram a few hours earlier to reveal a new nickname she has seemingly coined for herself, along with several photographs.

"Mad Cat," Julia captioned her post.
It remains to be seen if Hart will be able to steer her team to victory in the brutal matchup that lies ahead of her.

AEW's Anna Jay's reaction to Blood and Guts

For a number of months now, Anna Jay has been at odds with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. After The Megasus and her acolyte formed an alliance with Thekla, and eventually with the Triangle of Madness, The Queenslayer and her tag partner Tay Melo found themselves opposing The Idol Killer and her teammates, Julia Hart and Skye Blue, as well.

As alluded to above, last Saturday on AEW Collision, Jamie Hayter revealed her plan to stop The Triangle once and for all - by facing them with her own team in a Blood and Guts match. The announcement elicited a response from Anna, who took to X/Twitter to seemingly express her interest in participating in the bout.

"👀👀👀👀👀👀👀," tweeted Anna.

It remains to be seen what the final lineups for the two sides in the 2025 women's Blood and Guts match will look like.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
