AEW star reveals The Undertaker always traveled with him: "I knew where all the strip joints were"

An AEW star has made an interesting revelation about why The Undertaker used to travel with him in the initial stages of The Deadman's WWE career. Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who mentored The Phenom during his initial days in the Stamford-based company, recently revealed some interesting things.

In 1990, The Undertaker made his WWE (then WWF) debut. The former world champion had a brief alliance with Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the early 1990s. They later had a match at WrestleMania VIII, where The Demon of Death Valley defeated Roberts. The Deadman has previously been vocal about how Jake Roberts took him under his wing and taught the star a lot about how to portray a character.

The two traveled together a lot. However, in a recent appearance at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, Roberts joked that The Snake knowing ''where all the strip joints were'' was the reason The Undertaker used to travel with him early on in his career. The AEW veteran further praised The Deadman for being a good listener.

"Not that I can tell, Statute of limitations is not yet. Mark, he traveled with me when he first came to WWE because I knew where all the strip joints were; that's the truth. But he was a great student; he listened to me; we did a lot of miles on the road; we talked about wrestling; we talked about interviews, and we talked about everything. I just finished doing a podcast with him; I did his podcast, and he told me that I taught him so much about what to do in the ring, and I taught him so much [about] what not to do outside the ring," he revealed. [H/T: Cultaholic]

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker praises AEW veteran Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts recently appeared on The Undertaker's Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway podcast. The Deadman lavished praise on The Snake, stating that the latter had one of the greatest wrestling minds. He pointed out Roberts' mannerisms and the veteran's ability to tell a story inside the squared circle.

"I've always felt like you had one of the greatest wrestling minds that I've ever been around. I just like the way he thinks about things, his mannerisms, and the way he makes things make sense, and of course, just the darkness around how it all happens. He is brilliant!" he said.

We will have to wait and see if Jake Roberts returns to WWE after his AEW contract expires.

