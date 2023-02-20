AEW star reveals why The Usos refused to leave WWE

An AEW star recently opened up about the Usos re-signing with WWE a couple of years ago.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, was a part of the WWE roster alongside Cash Wheeler as The Revival. While they bagged a number of titles in the Stamford-based Promotion, their differences with the creative department led to them jumping ship to AEW later on.

FTR had apparently hoped that the Usos would follow them to Tony Khan's roster, leading to the two duos being united with the Young Bucks to create a strong tag-team division. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Dax explained that the Usos' decision to re-sign was quite understandable:

“Because if we went to AEW, and AEW had The Young Bucks, had The Usos, and had us, that would have been the three top tag teams in the world being able to finally work together and being able to finally, without any kind of training wheels on we’d be able to go full bore, and it was an exciting time for me. But they did what’s best for them and their families. And they do owe WWE and Vince [McMahon] at the time they owed them a lot for giving them a chance, and they have absolutely made the most of all the chances they’ve been given.” (H/T:WrestleZone)

Raion Wrestling @Raion74_ Usos vs Ricochet and Strowman from Smackdown was really good, especially that ending

Usos vs Ricochet and Strowman from Smackdown was really good, especially that endinghttps://t.co/UnLkMjaWeh

Edge and Beth Phoenix recently paid tribute to FTR at WWE Elimination Chamber

While the duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are no longer a part of the Stamford-based Promotion, Edge and Beth Phoenix have apparently not forgotten their talent.

At the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the Rated-R Superstar and his wife went up against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team bout. While the two sides looked quite evenly matched, Edge and Phoenix executed FTR's signature 'Big Rig' move as a tribute.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



We go hard all day all night, all my proud southern people who be ready to fight



#WWEChamber SHATTER MACHINE!!!We go hard all day all night, all my proud southern people who be ready to fight SHATTER MACHINE!!! We go hard all day all night, all my proud southern people who be ready to fight #WWEChamber https://t.co/W7pTBhnUQm

As of now, FTR is enjoying a well-deserved break from pro-wrestling. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the future.

What do you make of Dax Harwood's words? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes