Edge and Beth Phoenix pay tribute to top AEW stars at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Edge and Beth Phoenix battled The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed-tag team match. During the match, the Hall of Fame couple paid homage to a couple of their long-time friends and AEW stars, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

From the moment the bell rang, Edge and Beth Pheonix were at a disadvantage as Judgment Day had the numbers advantage. With every chance he got, Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match to help Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

At one point in the match, Edge had the Educator submission hold locked in on Finn Balor, Mysterio distracted the referee and threw in a brass knuckle to The Eradicator. Ripley hit the Rated-R Superstar with the knuckles, and it seemed like that would be the end, but Beth Pheonix saved the match for her team.

Both Pheonix and Ripley had a strong showing in the match. In an attempt to show their superiority, both stars hit Powerbombs on the opposing team's male superstar simultaneously.

The hometown hero Edge managed to gain some momentum towards the end as he took out Balor inside the ring and then hit a suicide dive on Dominik Mysterio outside the ring. Pheonix also took out Ripley.

Finally, The Rated-R Superstar and his wife hit Balor with the Shatter Machine finisher, paying homage to the AEW tag team FTR.

The Gritt Couple won the match, but it seems like the war is far from over. It remains to be seen whether Judgment Day will try and exact revenge on the Rated-R Superstar for the loss.

Do you think the feud will continue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

