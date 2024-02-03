AEW star reveals he "wasn't feeling anything" after career-threatening injury

An AEW star recalled suffering an injury during a match and how he felt about it during the match. The star being discussed is Dante Martin.

Dante Martin is one-half of the Top Flight tag team. He is known for his high-flying maneuvers. In 2023, AEW's Top Flight participated in a ladder match at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Dante revealed that he broke his fibula during the match and wasn't able to feel anything.

“Luckily, I had the adrenaline going. As soon as it happened, weirdly, I looked at it, and it felt like I was in a dream. I took a Canadian (destroyer) off the top rope through four stacked tables. My left leg hit the ground slightly before my right. I had a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle. Super weird because the first thing I did was look at it, and you can see me roll over to my b**t and, I tried to put it back. Doc Sampson, luckily we had Doc come running over, ‘No, no, no, don’t touch it.’ It felt like I was in a dream because I wasn’t feeling anything, the adrenaline was going," Dante Martin said. [H/T - Fightful]

Dutch Mantell talks about AEW star Dante Mart getting injured

Dutch Mantell took to Twitter and criticized the stars for risking their lives for some needless moves. He described these kinds of botches as "crime scene".

"Want to go to @WWE… Stop doing these spots. Fans remember them for 5 seconds, but the performer will remember it the rest of his life. This isn’t a botch… It’s almost a crime scene. Da*n," Dutch Mantell shared.

In his latest match on Collosion, Dante Martin had a good show, but ultimately lost to Adam Copeland.

