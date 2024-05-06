AEW star Ric Flair shares shocking health update

AEW personality Ric Flair has revealed some shocking details about his retirement match in 2022. He has also shared an update about his health.

The Nature Boy's final match went down on July 31, 2022, where he teamed up with Andrade to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. While the bout drew mixed reactions, as Flair wasn't in his best physical shape, it still grabbed many eyeballs as it was the last match of one of the greatest performers of all time.

Appearing on the JAXXON podcast, The Nature Boy disclosed scary details of how he seemingly suffered a heart attack during the abovementioned match. Ric Flair explained that he often visits the hospital due to having a pacemaker in his heart.

The AEW star added that he recently found out that he had suffered a heart attack during the contest.

“I trained [for my last match], I got in the best shape, ever since I was 20 years old, and then I had a heart attack during the match. I had a heart attack during the match. A lot of people didn’t [know]. I didn’t know myself until about six months ago because I went and got a (…) I go to the heart doctor like every six months because I’ve got the pacemaker, right? And they put that on me when I was real sick, not because I had a problem with my heart, but because they couldn’t get over the fact that my heart rate was so low, but it was from all of those hour-long matches and all that cardio," said Flair.

Ric Flair on doctors believing he suffered a heart attack sometime in the last two years

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer recalled that the doctors told him that he had suffered a heart attack sometime in the last two years. Ric Flair added that since it was only during his retirement match that he had passed out a bunch of times, he could have suffered the attack only when he was in the ring.

"The guy takes me in and if you look at your heart like a round pie, there’s a piece of my heart right here, this big, it’s black, it’s gone. The guy said, ‘You’ve had a heart attack in the last two years.’ I said, ‘I never hurt.’ He said, ‘Have you passed out in the last two years?’ And during my last match, I passed out three times, and I thought it was because I was dehydrated," added Flair. (H/T - WrestlePurists)

Ric Flair hasn't competed inside the squared circle ever since and has wisely chosen to stay away from in-ring action for his physical well-being.