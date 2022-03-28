"I’ve always wanted just someone to give me knowledge" - AEW star opens up on learning from Chris Jericho and Sting

Ricky Starks recently talked about how much he appreciated learning from veterans such as Chris Jericho and Sting.

The veterans have been wrestlers for a long time who made a reputation for themselves. Chris Jericho has been a multi-titled world champion and the inaugural AEW world champion. Sting is known as The Icon as he transcends generations and still competes at 63 years old.

Meanwhile, Starks is one of the young stars AEW has to offer. The FTW champion is known for showcasing his athleticism and displaying his personality.

When asked in the Busted Open Radio, the 28-year-old cited the two veterans as the brains that he picks. He added that the two were cool to talk with and never treated him badly.

"Sting is a great person to talk to about literally anything and he gives his own insight that he can from his past experience. Same thing with Chris [Jericho], and we just talked, and he doesn’t talk to me like – I’m so used to people talking down on me and talking to me as if there’s such a difference in levels of where we’re at, that sometimes I don’t always approach them when I should, so I’ve started to get out of that more," Starks said.

Starks added that he also sought advice from Christian, CM Punk, Arn Anderson and Dean Malenko. He added that all he wanted was someone that would teach him.

"Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, all of these people. Christian too, just working with him. All of these people I can gain so much. And honestly, that’s all I ever wanted, like, I’ve always wanted just someone to give me knowledge. Punk is another dude that will watch my stuff," he added. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Ricky Starks was victorious on Rampage and feuded with another AEW star

Starks defended the FTW Championship on Rampage against Swerve Strickland. The two went at it after challenging each other the previous week.

In the end, Powerhouse Hobbs interfered by clobbering Strickland outside. Starks finished it off with a Roshambo to retain the title.

Team Taz celebrated but Keith Lee interrupted the proceedings by taking out the entourage.

With the way things transpired, Lee could possibly challenge Starks for the title. Both have contrasting wrestling styles, and the FTW Champion be tested should the match take place.

