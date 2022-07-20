"Been so hyper-focused on me" - AEW star Ricky Starks dismisses interest in a potential dream match against 12-time tag team champions

AEW star Ricky Starks has explained why he has no interest in facing IMPACT Wrestling tag team The Briscoes.

Starks is the current FTW World Champion and an active member of Team Taz, which also consists of Taz and Powerhouse Hobbs. He has competed in some stellar tag team matches alongside Hobbs over the past year. They recently challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championship in an unsuccessful attempt.

Speaking of The Briscoes, the former ROH Tag Team Champions are hailed as one of the top duos in the wrestling industry. While they are not signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion, they have been booked for both ROH events since Tony Khan purchased the company.

In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview, Starks explained that he does not have any dream tag team matches as of now.

“I like watching The Briscoes, but I just never thought of wanting to get into the ring because I’ve been so hyper-focused on me and myself and Hobbs and different stuff like that,” he said. “I haven’t had the time to really have these dream matches with tag teams come into play yet.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Meanwhile, The Briscoes are scheduled to face FTR at the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

AEW star Ricky Starks prefers singles competition over tag team bouts

Having plied his trade as a singles and tag team wrestler, the Louisiana-native has commented on his preferred wrestling division.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., he highlighted his great love for tag team contests but would prefer to establish himself as a singles competitor.

"I'd always pick a lane and that would be the singles route, of course. But I have found a renowned love for the tag-team aspect. I don't consider me and Hobbs a true tag team like if you compare us to FTR, or the Bucks for example... We're singles competitors, but we come along 'cause we are friends and we also do tag team stuff. So, honestly if I had my way I'd just pick the singles competition. But sometimes, that lane is a little bit backed up"

As of now, the AEW star is not a part of the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor event. Would you love to see him at the show? Sound off in the comments section below.

