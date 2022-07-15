"That lane is a little bit backed up" - Team Taz member unveils if he will prefer singles run over tag team in AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks recently revealed whether he is better suited for the tag team division or the singles competition.

The Team Taz member has often been featured alongside his stablemate, Powerhouse Hobbs. The duo has racked up enough wins to be in the top five for the tag team division. They also had a title match against the Young Bucks and 'Swerve in Our Glory,' which saw the latter group's Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee crowned the new Champions.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., the FTW Champion stated that he would go the singles route in the promotion if given a choice.

"I'd always pick a lane and that would be the singles route, of course. But I have found a renowned love for the tag-team aspect. I don't consider me and Hobbs a true tag team like if you compare us to FTR, or the Bucks for example... We're singles competitors, but we come along 'cause we are friends and we also do tag team stuff. So, honestly if I had my way I'd just pick the singles competition. But sometimes, that lane is a little bit backed up," said Starks. (7:13 - 7:55)

With a conclusive loss in his bid for the tag team title, Ricky Starks may now have the opportunity to have a singles run in AEW. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the Team Taz member.

AEW star Ricky Starks has compared himself to The Rock

Albeit in a cheeky fashion, the FTW Champion had previously noted a similarity between him and former WWE superstar, Rock.

Starks posted a tweet where he implied that the Rock and he shared a similar work ethic.

"You can only respect the work ethic of someone like @TheRock As I say that while working out at 3:30AM earlier this morning."

While the AEW star is undoubtedly one of the most promising talents in the promotion, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to achieve the same level of success as The Rock in the coming years.

Do you think Starks will be better off as a singles competitor? Sound off in the comments below.

