AEW star Ricky Starks opens up about his goals

AEW star Ricky Starks is often compared to WWE legend 'The Rock' for their similar looks and fashion sense. Much like The Great One, Starks seems destined to have a great future in the industry.

Ricky Starks recently appeared on Renne Paquette's Oral Sessions, where he discussed his goals in the pro wrestling business. The AEW star states that he wants to leave a lasting legacy within the industry and be the wrestler that he wanted to see as a kid:

"My goal is to be the wrestler that I wish I had when I was younger, in terms of, I don't really think there is someone who looks like me on TV right now or can represent a multi-racial guy from New Orleans who came out of obscurity, in a sense. I want to be that because that's what I wish I had when I was younger.

I want to be the person who takes wrestling out of this bubble because wrestling is cyclical and I feel like we are in that turnabout where we're going to hit a peak. I want to be that person who leads the charge of it being popular. I want to be responsible for the emotional part of you watching. I think we're kind of desensitized when we watch wrestling nowadays; a guy does this and he does that and you go 'okay'.

I want to bring the emotional part into it. I want to make the company a lot of money and have a lasting legacy that people can look back, especially my family and kids, and say 'Damn, he did a lot.' Even the small things. Then, go off and go do movies and rest up my body. I'm all about 'be like water,'" said Starks.

What's next for Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite?

Memories from Japan came up recently: pic.twitter.com/odPDJZInIY — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 13, 2021

Ricky Starks is currently out with a fractured neck and will be missing from action for the next three months. However, he is still expected to make appearances on AEW programming.

Ricky Starks is part of Team Taz, who have had some major feuds in the company. Their recent bout against Sting and Darby Allin at AEW Revolution was quite memorable.

With such a large character, AEW's Ricky Starks is expected to be involved in big money feuds once he recovers from injury.

What do you think about the future of Ricky Starks in the wrestling business? Sound off in the comment section below.