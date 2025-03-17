AEW star Ricochet breaks silence on poorly booked title reign before WWE exit

AEW star Ricochet was signed to WWE before he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion. During his final months in the global sports entertainment juggernaut, he won the Speed Championship. The One and Only has now addressed the title reign.

Last year, WWE introduced a show called Speed alongside the Speed Championship exclusively for X (formerly Twitter). AEW star Ricochet won a tournament to become the first-ever Speed Champion. Fans and veterans had varied reactions to the booking, with many claiming it was a downgrade for the high-flyer.

Some viewers had high expectations from The Human Highlight Reel's title reign. However, the AEW star defended the gold only twice and lost to Andrade in his second championship defense.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, The One and Only slammed the haters by saying that he welcomed the opportunity and helped grow the WWE Speed concept. Ricochet added that he wasn't hesitant about capitalizing on new opportunities in life.

"No (…) You got to look at everything as an opportunity and if you don’t, then I think you’re already kind of defeated. You have to look at everything — especially, you know, they were putting something into this and I wanted to be a part of, again, building something. Building something and making it as big as possible. I like that feeling and so, again, any opportunity you get, you gotta strike and that’s kind of the way I see it and that’s with everything. Life, wrestling, everything." [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

AEW star Ricochet praises his former WWE rival Logan Paul

Ricochet and Logan Paul had a great rivalry in 2023 in WWE. The feud started at Royal Rumble 2023 after a massive collision between the two during the Men's Rumble match. They later created another viral spot during the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder bout.

In the same interview, Ricochet recalled the brutal spot and praised Logan Paul for being a first-class athlete and trusting him with the sequence.

"I’m going backwards so, it’s just one of those things where you have to take control of the situation and again, I’m comfortable in my abilities and my instincts and despite what you think of Logan, despite his attitude, what you think of all of that, the man is a first-class athlete. The man is a stud when it comes to just being a physical performer. So, I knew he had it. It’s trust, but also, let’s just go. Let’s go." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Fans will have to wait and see if Ricochet wins an AEW title this year. He is currently eyeing the International Championship held by Kenny Omega.

