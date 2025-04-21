AEW star Ricochet makes a massive claim after getting into argument with fans

Ricochet shocked fans when he turned heel shortly after arriving in AEW, but he's proven to be a natural in the role. In a recent back-and-forth with a fan on social media, The One and Only claimed to be the best promo artist in the business.

Ricochet was primarily known as a high-flyer during his tenure with WWE, but he's made character work his focus since signing with All Elite Wrestling. He's developed a persona that's purposely grating and annoying to fans, and he punctuates many of his villainous promos with a squawking laugh.

The heel run has been very successful thus far, with fans responding to nearly everything the acrobatic star does. However, some think he still needs to work on his promos. A fan told him as much today on X/Twitter, and the 36-year-old clapped back, referring to himself as the best promo in the business:

"Buddy, I'm the best promo in the business," he wrote.

Mercedes Mone gives Ricochet a disrespectful nickname

AEW fans love to hate Ricochet, but so do his colleagues. One of the biggest running gags in All Elite Wrestling at the moment is making fun of the former WWE Superstar's bald head.

The One and Only often has fans chanting nicknames at him related to his baldness. Meanwhile, his opponents have taken to slapping him in the head during matches. But Mercedes Mone may have topped them all with a casual burn on social media.

During a recent Q&A with fans, Mone was asked which male AEW star she'd like to compete against. She named some of the company's top stars before slipping in a pun on Ricochet's name:

"One! I can’t choose one! I would wrestle Will, Swerve, Riccobald, Mike, Beast, Komander, [and] Claudio, to name a couple," she wrote.

The 36-year-old has gained plenty of momentum since joining AEW, but he's yet to win a title. Whether this will be the year he claims gold remains to be seen.

