AEW star Ricochet reacts to Jey Uso winning the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Jey Uso outlasted 30 men to win the Royal Rumble last night. AEW star Ricochet shared his reaction to the Samoan star's huge achievement.

Last night, the Royal Rumble was one of the most unpredictable in history. CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns were the fan favorites heading into the 30-man match. After some surprising eliminations, John Cena and Main Event Jey Uso were the final two.

Jey Uso went on to eliminate the 16-time World Champion and won his first WWE Royal Rumble match. On X (formerly known as Twitter), AEW star Ricochet congratulated Jey Uso in the most fitting way.

"Yeet," wrote The One and Only.

Check out the tweet below:

Another former WWE star reacts to Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory

Jey Uso winning the Rumble also raised questions about who the former Intercontinental Champion would choose between Cody Rhodes and Gunther. Main Event Jey Uso did reveal after the match that he's planning to go after Gunther.

In a recent episode of Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed that the creative will never let Jey Uso beat Cody Rhodes and a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will likely be the main plan. The former WWE star pointed out how there's already history between The Ring General and Jey Uso which the promotion will likely capitalize on:

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. I can see that because they planted the seeds already if you remember, with Gunther talking down to Jey a lot, calling him a street rat and he sucks, he's not good enough, he's not championship material, people confuse him with his brother still, that kinda thing."

The fans will have to wait and see if Jey Uso wins the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

