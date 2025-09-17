  • home icon
AEW star Ricochet reveals the real reason behind Samantha Irvin's WWE departure

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 17, 2025 12:29 GMT
Ricochet with his wife Samantha Irvin (Image via their Instagram)
Ricochet with his wife Samantha Irvin (Image via their Instagram)

Ricochet signed with AEW last year after leaving WWE after being with the company for nearly six years. Shortly after his departure, his wife Samantha Irvin who used to work as an announcer for WWE also left the company. During a recent interview, the Lightskin Kingpin revealed the real reason behind Samantha's departure.

The One and Only has become one of the company's biggest attractions ever since he made his debut at AEW All In 2024 during the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. Since then he has been involved in a lot of major storylines with guys like the Hurt Business. He is currently aligned with the Gates of Agony.

Many people assumed that Samantha Irvin also left WWE because of her husband's departure. While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet revealed the real reason behind Samantha's WWE departure.

"I think she was just kind of felt stuck in this this role... She was playing the role of a ring announcer, if that makes sense.; I think she was always kind of wanting to go and then I think once I finally departed... I think she just kind of made up her mind after that."
Fans were really disheartened when Samantha Irvin left her role as the announcer for WWE RAW.

Ricochet recently commented on Bryan Danielson's wrestling future

Bryan Danielson's career as an active performer ended when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. He made an appearance at the match between Moxley and Hangman at All In: Texas.

Following this, many people speculated if Danielson will return to the ring. While Danielson has stated multiple times that he is satisfied with his current role in the Tony Khan led promotion. Ricochet shared his thoughts on this via X by saying he believes Danielson is trying to dodge a match with him.

"Suuuuure, as soon as I get here he all of a sudden can't perform at that level anymore? Sounds sus," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if we will ever get to see these guys have a match in AEW.

