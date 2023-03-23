AEW star rooting for 2-time Intercontinental Champion to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE 

AEW stars seemingly keep their eye on Roman Reigns as his monumental reign grows. However, Dustin Rhodes seems to believe that his brother Cody Rhodes will dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare has made quite an impact in the pro wrestling industry since parting ways with WWE years ago. He reinvented himself and gained the respect of many of his peers, both inside and outside of AEW, before eventually coming back to Stamford.

During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, Rhodes pointed out that if Cody beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he'd be the first in the family to win the "big one" in WWE.

"I'm so proud of the man he's become. He's become very wise for his age. That's a lot of pressure to have the weight of the WWE Universe on your shoulders," he said. "If he wins this match — he will become the first Rhodes to win the big one in WWE and that's impressive. I'm super proud and I'm here for it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Dustin and Cody seem to have a close relationship despite The American Nightmare being in WWE. During an interview, Cody Rhodes even claimed that he wishes he had given his brother Dustin more credit as a wrestler over the years.

Konnan claims Cody Rhodes once offered him a position in AEW

WCW veteran Konnan has become a notable voice in the pro wrestling industry and has even appeared on a few occasions in All Elite Wrestling. Some believed he would eventually be offered a deal to manage either Santana and Ortiz or The Lucha Brothers, but this never materialized.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled being offered an opportunity to manage Santana and Ortiz before they joined The Inner Circle.

"So there's this rumor out there that I take shots at AEW because I asked Tony [Khan] to hire me and he didn't. Why don't you guys ask Tony if that's true? Let's clear the air. I was actually offered to manage LAX by Cody Rhodes, then when I spoke to Tony about it - Christ Jericho - they were in their faction [Inner Circle]." [01:44 onward]

Konnan has been very critical of how AEW has handled Santana and Ortiz, but would he have been able to make a difference had his deal with Cody Rhodes been put to paper?

