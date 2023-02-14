"And he's 50-something years old?" - Cody Rhodes regrets never giving credit to current AEW star

Cody Rhodes has already had quite a fruitful career at 37 years, especially since it seems like a reign with the WWE Championship is imminent. But he has one regret, and it involves one of AEW's most prominent stars.

The American Nightmare has had quite an unusual career. After his release from WWE, he went on to establish himself on the Indies and in smaller promotions. Today, the star formerly known as Stardust is a legitimate WWE Champion contender.

During his recent interview on HOT 97, Cody Rhodes spoke about not giving his brother Dustin Rhodes enough credit and called him his favorite wrestler.

“I don’t give him enough credit as somebody – even as a teenager, when Goldust was happening – I was a bit of an old soul, it didn’t shock me, I get what he was trying to do. Entertain people. But he’s one of my favorite wrestlers, and I don’t give him enough credit. Then having been in the ring, he is one of the top five that I’ve ever touched. And he’s 50-something years old?” (19:10 onward).

Cody Rhodes also recently commented on his relationship with Dustin Rhodes and the impact his brother had on his career and training to become a pro wrestler.

Cody Rhodes further commented on Dustin's in-ring ability and compared him to their father, Dusty Rhodes

"The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes was a legend in the wrestling industry and had a hand in the rise of many stars, especially during his tenure as a booker. Cody Rhodes has never missed an opportunity to praise his father and recently noted in which way Dustin is similar to their father.

During the same interview, Cody praised his brother's athleticism and claimed that he got it from Dusty Rhodes.

"He hits the ropes like Luke Gallows hits the ropes, where you can hear the ping. He doesn’t have a saddle walk. He’s just a great athlete. He got a lot of that athleticism from Dusty. People don’t realize how good of an athlete Dusty was.' (19:59 onward).

Dustin and Cody Rhodes have clearly taken their family name to heights that Dusty only ever imagined, but will The American Nightmare be the first Rhodes to be crowned the WWE Champion? Only time will tell.

