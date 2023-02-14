"We did not have a childhood together" - Cody Rhodes opens up about his relationship with Dustin Rhodes

Cody Rhodes might be on his way to headlining WrestleMania this year, but a long time ago, he was just a prospective wrestler. In a recent interview, the star spoke on how his older brother Dustin Rhodes fka Gold Dust helped him along the way.

While Cody and Dustin teamed up during their joint tenure in WWE and even went head-to-head while in AEW, the two weren't around each other growing up. There's notably a 13-year gap between the brothers, meaning that Dustin was already an adult when Cody Rhodes was a young child.

During his interview on HOT 97, Cody Rhodes was asked if Dustin ever trained him and then spoke on his brother’s involvement in his training.

“No [Dustin never trained him]. He was always more helpful as far as we would get in the ring together – he actually came to my amateur wrestling practices, and he’d wrestle with me on the mat. We did not have a childhood together, so that was unique.” (18:05 onward).

During the latest WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes had a run-in with Baron Corbin, and after the star made a few sour remarks about the Rhodes family, The American Nightmare made quick work of him. In response, Dustin also took to Twitter to weigh in on Corbin's comments.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Cody Rhodes revealed that his brother Dustin was his favorite wrestler growing up

Dustin began his wrestling career in 1988 when Cody was only three years old. The veteran would only receive mass recognition during the 1990s when he wrestled in WWF and WCW, as well as when he debuted the character of Goldust.

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @NoContextDusty

On This Day in Wrestling History - Dusty and Dustin Rhodes reunite 28 years ago today on WCW Main Event (7/25/94) @dustinrhodes On This Day in Wrestling History - Dusty and Dustin Rhodes reunite 28 years ago today on WCW Main Event (7/25/94) @dustinrhodes @NoContextDusty https://t.co/DKdnNni9hi

During the same interview, Cody Rhodes boldly claimed that while he was growing up, Dustin was his favorite wrestler and not the likes of WCW legend Sting.

“16 Years. But I don’t give Dustin enough credit as far as how important Dustin was to me growing up. I’d go to the Omni shows in Atlanta, and [Dustin] got what we used to call a chick pop where all the women would go nuts, and he was also so tall. And I remember thinking, ‘Yeah, I came here for Sting, but that’s my favorite wrestler’ you know?” (18:22 onward).

Dustin has claimed that 2023 will be the year he retires, and with Cody's WrestleMania bout coming up, this year might be very important for the Rhodes family.

If you use the quotes above, please credit HOT 97 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes