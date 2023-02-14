Dustin Rhodes has a five-word reaction following Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes had an impromptu fight with Baron Corbin following the former United States Champion's comments about his family. AEW star and Cody's brother, Dustin Rhodes, also reacted to the segment.

The Lone Wolf was furious over the lack of attention he received after parting ways with JBL. He vented his frustration on tonight's episode of WWE RAW during a backstage interview segment. He also called Cody and his family 'a joke'. This led to a brawl between Rhodes and Corbin.

Following the WWE RAW segment, Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the match. He claimed that every wrestler dreams of being like the Rhodes Family.

"Everybody wants to be us. #RhodesFamily," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

The interview led to a match between Cody Rhodes and Corbin. The former King of the Ring winner's losing streak continued as The American Nightmare hardly gave room for Corbin to attack and managed to pick up the win in a matter of minutes.

The former AEW TNT Champion won this year's 30-Men Royal Rumble match and will thus headline WrestleMania. He will either wrestle Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns.

