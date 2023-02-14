Baron Corbin references top AEW star on WWE RAW

Baron Corbin has had a tough few weeks. While venting out his frustrations tonight on WWE RAW, the Lone Wolf had some harsh words about top AEW star Dustin Rhodes.

Corbin has not won a match since November. Last week on WWE RAW, his losing streak continued as Dexter Lumis defeated him. Following the match, JBL decided to part ways with the former United States Champion.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Cathy Kelly interviewed Baron Corbin to learn about his current mentality following the WWE Hall of Famer abandoning him. The Lone Wolf claimed that JBL was the reason for his losing streak and was glad that the Hall of Famer left.

Corbin was also furious that there was less attention on him and that the wrestling world was more focused on Sami Zayn and Cody. He claimed that The American Nightmare, his brother Dustin Rhodes, and his father Dusty were all 'a joke'.

Cody had heard enough and attacked the former United States Champion.

Both stars ended up in the ring, which led to an impromptu match. Corbin barely got into any offense.

Cody Rhodes made quick work of Lone Wolf and won the match.

Earlier in the night, The American Nightmare also had a heated conversation with Sami Zayn.

