Former WWE star claims Cody Rhodes offered him to join AEW

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes was instrumental in many of the backstage deals to get talent into the promotion. According to wrestling veteran Konnan, Rhodes once asked him to manage Santana and Ortiz.

Santana and Ortiz were once prominent stars in the promotion's tag team division and many fans believed they would end up holding gold in the promotion. Konnan has been very critical of AEW's handling of the two stars, especially their pairing with Chris Jericho, which led to rumors that he had issues with Tony Khan.

During the latest Keepin' It 100, Konnan laid the rumors of his personal issues with Tony Khan to rest.

"So there's this rumor out there that I take shots at AEW because I asked Tony [Khan] to hire me and he didn't. Why don't you guys ask Tony if that's true? Let's clear the air. I was actually offered to manage LAX by Cody Rhodes, then when I spoke to Tony about it - Christ Jericho - they were in their faction [Inner Circle]." [01:44 onward]

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Your reminder that the Santana and Ortiz revival of LAX with Konnan is the best new version of an old team/stable ever. Your reminder that the Santana and Ortiz revival of LAX with Konnan is the best new version of an old team/stable ever. https://t.co/Xk1J8HXjre

Konnan has been critical of Tony Khan's handling of some of the stars signed to All Elite Wrestling and even suggested that MJF could potentially be better booked in WWE based on his recent run in the promotion.

Konnan also claimed that he was set to manage The Lucha Brothers in AEW

The Lucha Brothers are two of the promotion's most talented high-flyers and have had a highly praised run with the tag team championships and recently with the trio's championships alongside PAC. They are currently managed by Alex Abrahantes, but could Konnan have added something else to the tag team?

TurnBuckleTime @TurnBuckleTimes The main event for the tag team championship LAX vs Lucha Brothers should be an instant classic but the question is who comes out as the champion dies lax win or do we get new champions and what are the implications for Konnan if they lose #IMPACT The main event for the tag team championship LAX vs Lucha Brothers should be an instant classic but the question is who comes out as the champion dies lax win or do we get new champions and what are the implications for Konnan if they lose #IMPACT https://t.co/sOWCF53Sjl

Continuing on the same episode, the WCW veteran noted that there were plans for him to manage former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers.

"Then I was going to maybe manage Pentagon and [Rey] Phoenix, which would've been a natural fit. So no, I've never asked him for work." [02:27 onward]

While Abrahantes has been a well-received fit for the duo, Konnan could have arguably given Phoenix and Pentagon the edge they needed to continue being a legitimate threat.

