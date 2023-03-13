Konnan believes a top AEW star will be booked better in Triple H-led WWE

The AEW roster is filled with many stars who have suffered from unfortunate booking, and several talents believe they could do better in WWE. MJF is one of the stars who's openly threatened to make the jump, and Konnan believes he could thrive in the promotion.

While it could all end up being a part of a storyline, Friedman continues to tout the "Bidding War of 2024," where he claims both promotions will fight to sign him. Naturally, this, alongside his persona, has made many consider whether he would be a good fit for WWE.

During the latest Keepin' It 100, Konnan praised the AEW World Champion and suggested that he could have more options in WWE.

"Do I actually need to explain it to you? He’s [MJF] on a whole ‘another level. Bad booking seems to be something that’s followed not just him but a lot of people. Imagine him in WWE, going back and forth with a plethora of guys, from Sami Zayn to Kevin Owens, [Matt] Riddle to Orton... So many people," said Konnan. [From 01:34 onward]

MJF recently claimed that he invented the upside-down WWE logo that The Miz has used on his on-screen show for years and seemed to allege that he hasn't sued the veteran out of respect.

Konnan believes MJF has something in common with former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare notably got a lot of flak from AEW fans online and was booed out of the building many times. Despite this, today, he's one of the biggest names in WWE and hasn't received any negative fan feedback yet.

During the same episode, Konnan addressed a listener's complaint about Friedman and likened the hate to former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes' detractors:

"He’s on a whole ‘nother level, dude, and if you – this guy [listener] obviously doesn’t like him, it’s like when you talk s**t about Cody, you can’t convince him because he already has a predetermined hate for him." [From 01:14 onward]

Could MJF follow Rhodes' example and make a name for himself in WWE instead, where he could end up being praised for all the things he's criticized for, or will he instead continue pushing onward in All Elite Wrestling?

