AEW star says he hasn't sued WWE Superstar The Miz out of "immense respect"

AEW World Champion MJF is excited to host his Re Bar Mitzvah on this week's Dynamite and referenced WWE Superstar The Miz in a new post promoting it.

MJF has been riding high since defeating Bryan Danielson at last Saturday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view, a match that received high praise. The Salt of the Earth is celebrating the major victory with a segment on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. He shared some photos on social media of his first Bar Mitzvah when he was 13 years old. The event was wrestling-themed and entitled "MaxaMania."

MJF's parents used an upside-down WWE logo for The "M" in the MaxaMania signs for his Bar Mitzvah, which is a symbol commonly used by The Miz in WWE. MJF joked that he would not sue the A-lister for "stealing his invention" because he has immense respect for him.

However, it should be noted that he made no mention of The Miz in his post.

"Maxamania Bar mitzvah circa 2009. [You may notice I invented the upside down logo that was then stolen from me years later. I’ve not sued out of immense respect for said person]. Please join us on Wednesday @TBSNetwork at 8pm for my Re Bar mitzvah exclusively on @AEW"

The Miz will be hosting this year's WrestleMania 39

The Miz won't have to worry about a lawsuit from MJF, nor will he have to worry about his plans for WrestleMania 39.

The multi-time champion recently announced that he would be the host of this year's Showcase of The Immortals, which takes place from the SoFi Stadium in California.

This accolade is the latest in Miz's prestigious WWE career, which also includes two reigns as WWE Champion and becoming the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The A-Lister recently shared a throwback photo of his second world title run, which occurred during the ThunderDome Era of WWE. Suffice it to say, he will go down as one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history.

