RAW Superstar The Miz recently took to social media to reflect on his second WWE Championship win.

The A-Lister captured the coveted title at Elimination Chamber in 2021 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior successfully defended the gold against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Sheamus inside the unforgiving structure at the event.

After the bout, McIntyre was ambushed by Bobby Lashley, who took him out with The Hurt Lock. This allowed Miz to take advantage of the situation and walk out as the new WWE Champion. His reign didn't last long, however, as he dropped it to The All Mighty a week later on an episode of RAW.

In a recent Twitter post, The Miz sent out two throwback photos of himself from the night he won the WWE Title for the second time. February 21 marks two years since the title change took place.

"Two years ago….," he wrote.

The Miz is the first-ever two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion

The A-Lister is one of the most decorated superstars in the history of the company. He is a former WWE, United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. He has also won the Money in the Bank contract, and he headlined WrestleMania 27 against John Cena.

At Elimination Chamber in 2021, he made history by becoming the first-ever two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion, which is an incredible feat. On RAW this week, The Miz had a match against Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion emerged victorious as a result of referee stoppage after he hit The A-Lister with three consecutive stomps.

At last year's WrestleMania, The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. It'll be interesting to see who he will face at The Show of Shows this year.

