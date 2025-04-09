AEW star rumored for departure and potential WWE move breaks silence

An AEW star, who might be a free agent soon, recently shared a cryptic post during her current hiatus. The former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May has been one of the top stars of the company and made her way to the top in just a matter of months. The star is famous for her rivalry with Toni Storm.

The Woman from Hell wrestled her last match at the Revolution pay-per-view. The Hollywood ending contest was a violent bout where The Timeless star emerged on top and recaptured her gold. She hasn't been seen on AEW TV since then. A recent report suggested that May's contract will end this summer. there are speculations that Mariah might join WWE if she doesn't re-sign with AEW.

During her hiatus, the former AEW Women's AEW World Champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a four-word message.

"Don’t keep me waiting," she wrote.

AEW star defends Mariah May and Toni Storm's match

The two women had one of the most extreme matches in the history of the Jacksonville-based company. Despite being a great bout, many fans criticized the brutality of the match.

While speaking with VICE, Deonna Purrazzo shed light on the criticism regarding the Hollywood Ending match and said that the two women wrestled a violent match because the story needed it.

"So, it’s interesting when you have that take where it’s like, ‘You didn’t give us enough!’ Then women do what Toni and Mariah did, and it’s like, ‘You gave us too much.’ There’s a time and place; we’re telling stories. We’ve been watching Toni and Mariah build to this match at Revolution. That was the time and place for them, and I think that if we’re talking about women’s equality in wrestling and giving us these opportunities, then we need to do something more extreme," she said.

It will be interesting to see if The Woman from Hell leaves the Tony Khan-led promotion and joins the Triple H-led promotion anytime soon or if just ends up being a rumor.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More