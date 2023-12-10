AEW star's blunt reaction to CM Punk's WWE return: "I think Phil would be on his best behavior"

At Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk made an unexpected return to WWE after almost a decade of absence. The former WWE champion had parted ways with the company in January 2014 on a negative note.

Following his WWE exit, Punk tried to pursue a career in MMA and returned to professional wrestling in August 2021 when he signed with AEW. Punk's tenure in the Jacksonville-based company was filled with controversy, and it ended with All Elite Wrestling terminating his contract in September 2023 after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

During the recent edition of The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran gave his take on the return of The Second City Saint to the Stamford-based company. Matt Hardy said it was a shocking move, but good for business, and CM Punk would be on his best behaviour in WWE.

"You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking. It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is." Matt Hardy said. [H/t Fightful]

Reason why CM Punk and Shawn Michaels' NXT Deadline segment looked awkward - Reports

WWE is yet to announce which brand CM Punk will work at after his return. The Straight Edge Superstar has made appearances at RAW and SmackDown, and had an in-ring segment with Shawn Michaels at NXT Deadline. However, the segment between Punk and HBK at the premium live event seemed a bit off.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE did not have any set plans for the segment, and it got added to the event only to draw more eyeballs to the product.

"Shawn was doing all the catchphrase stuff, and Punk came out; it was very clear that they didn't really have a purpose for this, but they just really wanted to get everyone pumped for the show, eyeballs, and the fact that they are going head-to-head with Collision. Maybe, even late ticket sales. So, he was there, but not really for a purpose or anything. But he is the hot thing in wrestling right now, so he might as well milk it while it's new," Meltzer said. [From 6:37 onwards]

