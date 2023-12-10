4 dream CM Punk feuds on WWE RAW if he chooses to sign with Adam Pearce

Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, CM Punk has made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Deadline. However, the one thing Punk has not done is that he hasn't announced which brand he will sign with. The 45-year-old has promised the WWE Universe to do the same on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

While each brand has its own unique prospects to offer, Punk would arguably thrive on RAW the most. Not only will the red brand allow CM Punk to possibly become its face, but it also presents him with the opportunity to create feuds that will help the Voice of the Voiceless cement his legacy in WWE.

In this article, we will look at three dream feuds CM Punk can have on Monday Night RAW if he signs with Adam Pearce:

#3. Drew McIntyre could feud with CM Punk

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre has been one of the most frustrated superstars in recent times. While the Scotsman still holds a grudge against The Bloodline, he is equally frustrated with Seth Rollins. However, as of now, there is no clear feud for McIntyre.

Hence, WWE could book The Scottish Warrior in a feud against CM Punk. On the latest edition of RAW, McIntyre also took a shot at Punk when he made the following statement:

“Apparently you can get fired, released, leave, do what you want for a bunch of time, come back to the company, and you’re instantly forgiven these days."

This statement by McIntyre was a clear dig at Punk. Hence, WWE could use the same to create a feud between the two on RAW. It would also be a good rivalry for the Best in the World before WrestleMania 40.

#2. The Judgment Day

One feud fans would love to see on RAW will be the one between CM Punk and The Judgment Day. While every member of the heel faction will be involved in the feud, WWE could particularly look at booking the 45-year-old in a rivalry against Dominik Mysterio.

The reason why a feud between Punk and Dominik would work can be traced all the way back to 2010. At that time, Punk was involved in a feud against Rey Mysterio. During the feud, Punk cut a promo in which he verbally destroyed Dominik, who was a kid back then. Hence, a feud surrounding this angle could work well.

#1. Seth Rollins

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is one of the most awaited feuds in WWE. While Punk was away from the Stamford-based promotion, Rollins had spoken against him on many occasions. Even when the 45-year-old returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, Rollins was seen abusing and screaming at Punk off-screen.

Hence, it's rather clear that The Visionary does not like Punk. This real-life rivalry between the two individuals could translate into a great storyline for WWE. Punk and Rollins could be involved in a main event match at WrestleMania 40 for the title as well.