AEW star's family member teases first-time-ever clash with Jon Moxley at All In

With the announcement that AEW will be hosting the second-ever All In event at Wembley Stadium, stars like Jon Moxley will be on every British wrestler's wishlist when it comes to opponents. But one UK legend is eyeing up Mox more than others.

The man in question is Zak Zodiac, the real-life brother of Saraya, who has more than enough credentials to warrant a spot at AEW's biggest show as he currently holds titles in three separate promotions around Europe, including the World Association of Wrestling, which is owned by his dad Ricky Knight.

Zodiac made it clear that he would do everything he could to work his way onto the All In card in London, with the British star asking his followers on Twitter who they would like to see him face.

A number of names were brought up, including a mixed tag team match with Saraya, a shot at the new AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, but the match that really caught his eye was the thought of facing Jon Moxley.

"Oh hell f***ing yeah," tweeted @TheZakZodiac.

Will Zak make it on to the All In card on August 27? Only time will tell!

This isn't the first time Zak Zodiac has wanted a match with Jon Moxley

Given the level of star power and ability in the ring that Jon Moxley possesses, it's no surprise that wrestlers from all over the world want to face him. However, Zak Zodiac has been campaigning for a match with the former AEW World Champion for some time.

In the lead-up to UFC legend Josh Barnett's ninth annual "Bloodsport" event for GCW, Moxley was meant to go one-on-one with former ROH World Champion Davey Richards. However, that match never happened as Richards abruptly retired at the end of March.

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac



Let's make it happen 🏼 twitter.com/JoshLBarnett/s… 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 @JoshLBarnett With Davey Richards retiring, that leaves Mox without a dance partner for March 30th...



Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is known for being the hardest hitting event in all of professional wrestling, so who will step up with their fists and guts to take on Mox? With Davey Richards retiring, that leaves Mox without a dance partner for March 30th...Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport is known for being the hardest hitting event in all of professional wrestling, so who will step up with their fists and guts to take on Mox? https://t.co/4YODxNm2NZ Zodiac vs Moxley?Let's make it happen Zodiac vs Moxley? Let's make it happen 🔥👊🏼 twitter.com/JoshLBarnett/s…

Seeing an opening, Zak Zodiac made his intentions known that he would be up for stepping in on Davey's behalf. Unfortunately, for Zak, NJPW rising star Alex Coughlin was chosen instead to be the replacement, which may have been a blessing considering Moxley defeated him in less than seven minutes.

Would you like to see Zak Zodiac vs. Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes