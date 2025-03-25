AEW star’s first match since Revolution loss confirmed

An AEW star's next match has been confirmed, and this is the first time he will be seen since his devastating loss at the Revolution pay-per-view. The fans will no doubt be excited about this.

Kyle Fletcher has slowly established himself as one of the top stars in the company. After starting slowly as part of a tag team, Fletcher turned heel and aligned himself with the notorious Don Callis. He has since had some great matches and elevated himself into a main event star.

His last match in AEW came against Will Ospreay at Revolution. They competed inside a steel cage, with Ospreay coming out on top in a match that had the fans on the edge of their seats. It has now been announced that Kyle Fletcher will be taking on Brody King this Wednesday on Dynamite.

The match was announced on the company’s Twitter account as they wrote:

“@kylefletcherpro returns to action this Wednesday night but walks into the mouth of hell to battle @Brodyxking! Action kicks off LIVE this Wednesday at 8/7c when #AEWDynamite is on TBS and @SportsonMax.”

MVP hails AEW star Kyle Fletcher

MVP has an eye for talent, and he recently took the time to praise none other than Kyle Fletcher. The leader of the Hurt Syndicate is always on the lookout to add new members to his faction, and it seems like the Aussie has caught his eye.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on the red carpet of the Queen of the Ring premiere, the former WWE star said:

“I already have had quite few [MVP says Fletcher] ... a singles match ... even though he snuck one out on me. I think Kyle Fletcher really impressed me. I really have high hopes for him. I think he is an amazing talent. A superstar ... a superstar in the making.”

Going by his praise, it will not come as a surprise to see MVP try to make Kyle Fletcher the newest member of the Hurt Syndicate in the future.

