The Hurt Syndicate is keeping an eye on AEW star from a rival faction: "A superstar in the making"

The Hurt Syndicate has been keeping a close eye on the AEW roster. Recently, the faction expressed their appreciation for one particular star from a rival faction.

The star in question is Kyle Fletcher. He is considered to be one of the fastest-rising stars in the wrestling business. Currently, Fletcher is a part of The Don Callis Family alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Trent Beretta, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Mark Davis. The faction is led by the man himself, Don Callis.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at the red carpet of "Queen of the Ring," The Hurt Syndicate member Shelton Benjamin was asked about his favorite AEW matches so far. He named Kyle Fletcher as one of his best opponents and praised him for being a top in-ring talent. This meant that The Hurt Syndicate had been keeping a close eye on Fletcher for a while.

"I already have had quite few [MVP says Fletcher] ... a singles match ... even though he snuck one out on me. I think Kyle Fletcher really impressed me. I really have high hopes for him. I think he is an amazing talent."

MVP also added that Kyle Fletcher was a superstar in the making.

"A superstar ... a superstar in the making." [From 02:55 to 03:16]

Kyle Fletcher has a major match for AEW's next pay-per-view

Kyle Fletcher has displayed his exceptional in-ring acumen time and time again in AEW. However, he is scheduled for a huge showdown at the company's next major pay-per-view, Revolution.

The ProtoStar is set to face his former friend and Don Callis Family cohort, Will Ospreay. But this match will be contested inside a Steel Cage. This makes it certain that the former friends-turned-rivals would surely inflict major punishment on each other inside the structure.

With Revolution only days away, it remains to be seen which top star will walk out victorious from the cage in a match that has all the prospects to become a blockbuster showdown.

