AEW star's promo used to hype up CM Punk's debut ahead of Rampage: The First Dance 

There's no denying that CM Punk's possible appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance is one of the most talked-about topics in the wrestling business today. Now, a new hint at his AEW debut on the August 20th show has been dropped.

United Center in Chicago, the show's venue, recently shared a clip on Twitter that featured Darby Allin's promo from a few weeks ago that referenced CM Punk. Punk's debut is being teased in the show's promotional material just days before it goes on air is enough reason to believe that the former WWE star is all but confirmed to appear at the event.

In the promo, Allin stated that he wouldn't budge even if his opponent at The First Dance is "The Best In The World," a catchphrase Punk used during his time in WWE. This tease has further fueled rumors of CM Punk showing up at the Chicago show, leading to the event's tickets selling like hotcakes.

With so much anticipation surrounding his appearance, it's safe to say CM Punk not showing up at AEW Rampage: The First Dance would be a bigger shocker than him showing up.

CM Punk recently hinted at his AEW debut

At a recent Cage Fury Fighting Championships event, CM Punk, who works as a commentator for the company, dropped a hint at his AEW debut. When Punk's co-commentator John Morgan stated that the former WWE star might be returning to wrestling again, Punk bluntly said that "he's looking All Elite."

AEW All Out: Darby Allin vs CM Punk promotional poster pair concept. pic.twitter.com/6qlsEgG04f — Bonafide Mark‎  (@TheBonafideMark) August 14, 2021

Apart from this, CM Punk's possible appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance was also mentioned at a recent NFL game.

Do you think CM Punk's AEW debut at Rampage: The First Dance would live up to all the expectations fans have? Sound off in the comments section below.

