AEW star's role in protecting Ricky Starks after scary accident on AEW Collison hasn't gone unnoticed

A top AEW star played a crucial role in protecting Ricky Starks during their match on Collision. This smart move hasn't gone unnoticed.

Darius and Dante Martin were set to face Ricky Starks and Big Bill in the tag title tournament match on Collision. During the match, Darius rocked Starks with a Pele kick which seemed to have hurt him. He then pinned him after a DDT. It was later reported that Starks and Bill were supposed to win the match but the finish was changed on the fly after Starks got hurt.

This wise move didn't go unnoticed as Twitter account AIRGold_ mentioned how Darius Martin protected Starks by immediately going for the finish after recognizing he was hurt. He even highlighted how Darius told the ref to count to 3.

"Ricky Starks was shaken up by the Pele Kick in the corner. And unlike some other occasions, he was well protected by Darius who quickly went to the finish and told the ref to count to 3, so that was good to see"

Ricky Starks breaks silence after the scary incident

As soon as the match was over, the AEW doctor at ringside came into the ring to check on Starks who was a bit out of it. This had a lot of people worried about Stark's condition after the match.

However, Starks has since come out on social media and stated that he is good and everything is fine with him.

"I'm all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautions."

Starks' Instagram story

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former tag champs Starks and Big Bill as a tag team, especially after their unexpected early departure from the tag team tournament.

