Ricky Starks breaks silence after injury concern on AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks was seemingly hurt after his latest match. He has now addressed the situation with a reassuring message on social media.

Ricky Starks and Big Bill returned on the Saturday night show after losing the World Tag Team Title to Sting and Darby Allin in February 2024. They squared off against Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) in the quarter-final of the ongoing World Tag Team Championship tournament.

Dante and Darius Martin ultimately captured an upset victory over Starks and Bill. After the contest, the former FTW Champion looked hurt as the medical team checked on him. A report by Fightful indicated that the match's result was changed due to The Absolute seemingly being hurt.

Amid widespread speculation about his well-being, Ricky Starks finally broke his silence by posting a message on Instagram. The Absolute provided an update on his condition, mentioning that he was "fine."

"I'm all good, everything checked out fine. Was being precautions."

Starks' Instagram Story

It remains to be seen whether Starks will return to the ring in the coming weeks after his team's loss to Top Flight.

What did you think of the latest edition of Collision? Sound off using the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Are you liking Starks' tag team with Big Bill? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion