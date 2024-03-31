Nixed plans due to unplanned finish on AEW Collision disclosed - Reports

A new report regarding the abrupt finish to Ricky Starks and Big Bill's latest match has emerged following AEW Collision.

Earlier tonight, Ricky Starks alongside Big Bill competed in tag team action as they returned to the AEW ring for the first time since dropping the World Tag Team Title to Sting and Darby Allin. The duo faced Top Flight in the quarter-finals of the tournament to crown the new World Tag Team Champions.

At a point in the match, Ricky Starks did not kick out of a pinfall attempt. Hence, all the parties involved decided to go for a quick finish in case a potential injury was sustained.

Following the contest, the ringside doctor immediately came in to check on The Absolute. Fightful Select later reported that this was not the match's planned outcome. Starks and Big Bill were seemingly supposed to win the bout and face FTR in the next round.

There has been no further update on Ricky Starks' condition. It will be interesting to see how the outcome of Starks & Big Bill vs. Top Flight will affect the direction of the ongoing tournament.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling hope the former FTW Champion is fine and ready to grace the squared circle in the coming weeks.

