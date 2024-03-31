Returning AEW star gets legitimately hurt on Collision, medical personnel looked concerned

Earlier tonight, a former AEW champion made his return to the promotion for the first time in almost two months of missing action. But it seems that he has suffered a potential injury. This would be Ricky Starks.

This would be Starks' first appearance since he and Big Bill lost their tag team titles to Sting and Darby Allin back in February. Tonight, they were in action as they were part of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

They took on Top Flight in a quarterfinal match. The winner of the match would advance to the semifinals and face FTR after their win over The Infantry earlier tonight.

For most of the match, it was an equal affair, and both duos were bringing the fight to one another. However, after Top Flight hit a combination maneuver for a DDT, Ricky Starks shockingly did not kick out, which seemingly surprised Big Bill and made it seem like Top Flight stole a win.

The Absolute star remained lying on the ground before the AEW ringside doctor came in to check on him.

It remains to be seen if a real injury was sustained and during what part of the match this could have happened, but it seems an audible could have been called for a quick finish.

Best wishes to Ricky Starks.

