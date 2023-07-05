AEW star's title reign ends in a shock upset at NJPW Independence Day

AEW stars have made a habit of competing outside of the promotion and capturing gold in other wrestling companies. Willow Nightingale shockingly lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Giulia, which could result in some interesting plans ahead.

The two stars had a one-on-one match at the recent NJPW Strong Independence Day pay-per-view. Despite a strong showing from the AEW star, Giulia eventually defeated her with an explosive Northern Lights Bomb, becoming the second person to hold the belt.

The online consensus on Giulia's victory has been largely positive, with many fans pointing out if this could lead to a potential All Elite Wrestling debut from the NJPW star.

"Guilia has defeated Willow Nighingale to become the NJPW Strong Women's Champion. LFG!" @PuroresuFlow tweeted.

There has been some speculation that Giulia will end up facing Toni Storm and potentially challenge her for the AEW Women's Championship, and in light of her victory over Willow Nightingale, this seems to be more of a reality now.

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm doesn't seem intimidated by Giulia at all

In the lead-up to Forbidden Door II, many fans wanted to see Storm take on a Japanese star. However, she ended up facing Willow Nightingale at the pay-per-view instead.

During the Forbidden Door Post-Show Media Scrum, Toni Storm was asked about potentially facing Giulia, especially since the gear she had that night was her STARDOME ring attire.

"The reason why I wore that gear – it just happened to arrive in time for the show. And Giulia? Yeah? You want to see me slap the t**s off her too? Yeah! Come on, bring Giulia, yeah. ‘It’d be such a huge honor,’ is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? Oh, I’m not going to, I don’t care. What do I look like, a f**king mark, to these people, Tony?" [21.35 onward]

“I'll go anytime, and I'll make you cry. I want to beat up that beautiful face”



While this would arguably be a fan-dream clash, it's more likely that Giulia will face Mercedes Moné once she returns from her injury. Additionally, this could alternatively open up the door for the former WWE Superstar to instead debut in All Elite Wrestling.

