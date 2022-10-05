"People want to start drama with me" - Top AEW star addresses his alleged backstage heat with Andrade El Idolo

Sammy Guevara recently addressed the alleged backstage heat between him and Andrade El Idolo.

A few weeks ago, the former TNT Champion was suspended from AEW after a physical altercation with Eddie Kingston. Now, yet again, he seems to have ruffled some feathers backstage. Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter to talk about an issue he had with Sammy.

The Spanish God responded by claiming that the former WWE star would not be in AEW if it was not for his father-in-law Ric Flair.

During his latest vlog, the former TNT Champion opened up about the issues he has with wrestlers in the locker room. He claimed that he is just minding his business and that people wanted to start a fight with him.

"There's just so much drama that goes on in wrestling, it's really exhausting, It's tiring. Seems like every couple of weeks is something I'm minding my own business, on vacation, and then, you know, people want to start drama with me. It is what it is. It's the life I signed up for, I suppose. But it's definitely tiring and maybe I'll need to go on another vacation next week because... [sighs] stressful," Sammy Guevara said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Andrade El Idolo puts his AEW contract on the line

Last week on AEW Rampage, Andrade El Idolo confronted the Dark Order. Dark Order's 10 stepped up to Andrade and a match was confirmed.

The former WWE US Champion added a stipulation to the match that if he wins, 10 would have to surrender his mask and join El Idolo's faction and if he loses then that would be his last match in AEW.

Next Friday LIVE on Next Friday, October 7, 2022The 2 Year Anniversary ofMr. @ThisBrodieLee ’s Last Match: @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage Next Friday, October 7, 2022The 2 Year Anniversary ofMr. @ThisBrodieLee’s Last Match:@Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdoloIf Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee.If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.Next Friday LIVE on #AEWRampage! https://t.co/R7gm5XwfxH

Andrade has been teasing that he is unhappy in AEW and wants to leave. So is this going to be the match that ends El Idolo's time in the company? Tune in to this Friday's Rampage to find out.

If the former NXT Champion leaves the company, do you think he will re-sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

