AEW star Sammy Guevara makes special revelation about the Stadium Stampede match

AEW star Sammy Guevara is still basking in the afterglow of pulling off a monumental victory for the Inner Circle this past Sunday at the Double or Nothing event.

Guevara was the star of the show as the Inner Circle defeated the Pinnacle in a gruesome Stadium Stampede match. He pinned Shawn Spears at the end to seal the victory for his team.

Fresh off his win, AEW star Sammy Guevara recently appeared on Busted Open Radio. The Spanish God spoke about numerous topics, most notably the feeling of closing out the AEW Double or Nothing event.

“Man it’s a trip,” Guevara said. “I don’t even have the words to express it. Main eventing the PPV, closing it out. My girlfriend was in the audience, my best friends were there. The crowd loved me. It’s a night I’ll remember for forever, that’s for sure.” said Sammy Guevara. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

AEW star Sammy Guevara also revealed the off-screen relationship between the Inner Circle members. He stated that every member of the Inner Circle group is like a brother to him.

“We’ve got this group chat where we send memes to each other. I feel like they’re all my big brothers. They kind of just guide me to wherever we’re trying to go, they all help me out. To me, they’re definitely some brothers. I feel like at the beginning of Dynamite, this was storyline kind of stuff. Like ‘oh we’re in this group, whatever.’ But then as the months went on we actually formed an actual relationship and we actually became friends. I feel we’re in a good group of guys. These five, I don’t know if it would’ve worked with anyone else.”, said Sammy (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

AEW star Sammy Guevara reveals he pitched the ending of Stadium Stampede match

Sammy Guevara further stated that he was the one who came up with the idea of having the ending of the match in front of a live audience.

“It was my idea to have the match go from the cinematic to end it into the live crowd. And they actually went with it,” Guevara said. “I was surprised too. Tony and Chris came up to me and said ‘that was a really good idea.’ I figured others went up to them and told them that idea, but apparently no one else did. They gave me credit for it, so that was really cool.”, Sammy Guevara. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

After surviving the biggest roadblock in their careers, it remains to be seen what's next for the Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite.

