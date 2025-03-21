AEW star Samoa Joe sends a heartfelt message to retiring wrestling legend: "Congratulations my brother"

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has wrestled many legends in professional wrestling. The Samoan Submission Machine has sent a heartfelt message to ROH legend Homicide on his retirement from professional wrestling.

In a post on his Facebook page, former AEW star Homicide revealed that he is retiring from professional wrestling as doctors have found a cyst on his brain, which is getting worse. He also revealed that it is causing him issues with vision and speech. The veteran wrestled his last match on Thursday at the Arlo Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, where he teamed up with Bull James to defeat Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Samoa Joe sent a heartfelt message to Homicide after his forced retirement from professional wrestling.

"He held down New York, and at times the world. Congratulations my brother . #Notorious187"

We will have to wait and see if Homicide makes an appearance on Ring of Honor or All Elite Wrestling in the future.

AEW star Eddie Kingston pays tribute to Homicide

Eddie Kingston is a brawler and has many elements of Homicide's style in his moveset. The former AEW Continental Champion has been out of action due to a broken leg since last year. Kingston recently addressed Homicide's forced retirement from professional wrestling.

During the Homicide episode of ROH Timelines, The Mad King called Homicide not just his mentor, but his guardian angel who always looks out and checks up on him when he's down.

"The last thing that makes me super biased, I know he’s going to hate this, but he’s not just my mentor, he’s really a guardian angel for me. He always calls at the right time. He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time."

We will have to wait and see if Eddie Kingston is able to return to All Elite Wrestling this year.

