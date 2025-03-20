Ex-AEW talent officially retiring at the age of 48; Eddie Kingston pays emotional tribute

Former AEW competitor Homicide has had a lengthy and glorious in-ring career. Unfortunately, he is set to retire this month because doctors recently discovered a cyst in his brain. The 48-year-old's final match will take place at an Outlaw Wrestling event. He will team up with Bull James and lock horns with Afa Jr. and Mike Santana.

The former ROH World Champion is immensely respected by professional wrestlers. He is quite close to a few AEW stars including former Continental Champion Eddie Kingston. Kingston is currently sidelined due to injury and it is not known when he will make his in-ring return. However, in the Homicide episode of ROH Timelines, he sent a touching message to his good friend.

The Mad King called Homicide his mentor and his guardian angel and thanked him for always calling him at the right time.

"The last thing that makes me super biased, I know he’s going to hate this, but he’s not just my mentor, he’s really a guardian angel for me. He always calls at the right time. He never knows why, but he always goes, ‘I have a feeling, I gotta call you.’ He always calls at the right time."

He further said:

"So, I want everyone to enjoy this 'Best Of' because I watch all his matches just as much as I watched Terry Funk, just as much as I watched Kawasaki and Kobashi and Taue and Masawa and the Three Musketeers of New Japan and so on. I can go on forever. Homicide is always up there, so enjoy it. Respect it. Happy retirement. Look, we both love Terry Funk so that retirement is not real. But, for now, happy retirement and thank you from everybody. Thank you." [H/T Fightful]

Eddie Kingston on AEW return

Eddie Kingston has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since he got injured last year. He has been recovering well and recently gave an update on his in-ring return.

In a recent conversation with PWInsider, he said:

"As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don't have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling," the AEW star said.

Eddie Kingston's last match was against Gabe Kidd for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title in a No Ropes Last Man Standing match in May 2024.

