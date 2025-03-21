48-year-old wrestler retires due to brain cyst; overrules referee in last-ever match & is declared champion

A 47-year-old wrestler has now finally retired. He has also been declared a champion on the day of his retirement.

As was reported, Homicide said he had to end his career due to a cyst in his brain.

"Can’t believe I'm saying goodbye, not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling. Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and 'I hate everyone' Afa jr. Reason I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst [on] my brain. Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel. March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot. I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr. I’m survivor , I always win bS battles, bottom my heart. Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later."

Homicide and Bull James teamed up to face Mike Santana and Afa Jr. in the star's last-ever match. In the Outlaw Wrestling match, the bout nearly ended in a DQ, with Afa hitting Bull James with the belt. The referee called for a DQ, but Homicide got on the mic and overruled him, saying he had come to fight and demanding the match be made. No DQ. The bout was restarted, and the duo beat Afa and Santana.

Bull James hit a Doink Drop, while the Homicide's Ace Crusher on Afa finished off the match, giving the 48-year-old wrestler the win on his retirement day.

Homicide celebrated by hugging the referee and being greeted by the entire roster. He hugged Bull, Santana, Julius Smokes, and others. Bull James also declared the retired wrestler Outlaw Wrestling's "Forever Champion," a fitting gesture to end the star's storied 30-year career.

