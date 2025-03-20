30-year veteran officially done with wrestling because of brain cyst

Wrestling is not just a sport but also an emotion. Careers are often cut short by injuries and health conditions. Such is the case with veteran wrestler Homicide, who is set to bring the curtain down on his 30-year in-ring career tonight.

The Latin Terror will wrestle his last match at the Outlaw Wrestling show, billed as 'End of an Era' on March 20. The former ROH World Champion will partner up with Bull James to face Mike Santana and Afa Jr. in a tag team contest. Homicide handpicked the match and opponents for his last hurrah.

Ahead of his retirement, he took to his Facebook to pen a heartfelt note to his fans. He revealed that he has a cyst on his brain, which is why he has decided to retire from in-ring competition at 47 years of age.

"Can’t believe I'm saying goodbye, not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling. Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and 'I hate everyone' Afa jr. Reason I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst [on] my brain. Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel. March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot. I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr. I’m survivor , I always win bS battles, bottom my heart. Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later. #LatinTerror #Homicide #187sweatbox. ONE," he wrote.

Check out his Facebook post below:

While Homicide may not wrestle again after tonight, he will remain in the business on the creative side of things.

