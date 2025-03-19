  • home icon
  After WWE's John Cena, another 47-year-old star officially confirms retirement after 30 years as last match announced

After WWE's John Cena, another 47-year-old star officially confirms retirement after 30 years as last match announced

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 19, 2025 04:01 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE legend John Cena is set to hang up his wrestling boots at the end of this year. Amidst his WWE retirement tour, another 47-year-old veteran, Homicide, has officially decided to retire. He will compete in his last-ever match tomorrow night.

The formerly Latin Terror recently announced that he would end his illustrious in-ring career this March. Outlaw Pro Wrestling will play host to his swansong on March 20.

In an update earlier today, it was announced that Homicide will join forces with Bull James to face Afa Jr. and Mike Santana in a tag team match.

Homicide handpicked his partner and opponents for his last match. The event will take place at Arlo Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NYC, billed as 'End of an Era.'

"BROOKLYN, NY! THIS THURSDAY! Hand picked match by the man himself. One final ride for The Notorious 187. Homicide & Bull James vs. Mike Santana & Afa Jr. Ticket link in bio! Victory Pro Wrestling presents End of an Era."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Homicide has been in the wrestling business for almost three decades. He has expressed his desire to transition into a full-time backstage producer once he's done in the ring.

Edited by Harish Raj S
