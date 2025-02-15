After WWE star John Cena, another veteran name has officially confirmed he will retire in 2025

The year 2025 will be an emotional ride for pro wrestling fans as WWE legend John Cena isn't the only wrestler who will be hanging up his boots. Homicide has also decided to bring the curtain down on his in-ring career this year.

The Latin Terror may not have made it to WWE, but he has had a career spanning over three decades. He has wrestled for some big promotions like NWA, TNA Wrestling, and Ring of Honor, to name a few, and racked up every major championship there was to win.

The 47-year-old veteran also made a one-off appearance in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He came to the aid of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley against Suzuki-gun.

In an interview with Counted Out, Homicide officially confirmed that this would be his last year as an active in-ring performer. He said he was planning to wrap up his career before March.

"Yes, absolutely yes. This is my last year. I'm thinking before March, but rest you never know what can happen. I promise this would be my last year," Homicide said. (55:46 - 56:00)

Homicide opened up about his conversation with Eddie Kingston, reflecting on some of the greatest opponents he has faced in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

"I never thought in my wildest dream that I'd be wrestling for so long. I traveled all over the world until Eddie Kingston told me, 'Do you know you've been wrestling for 30 years? Do you know you did this? You teamed up with Kenta Kobashi. You wrestled Minoru Suzuki. You teamed up with Jun Akiyama' (...) But I also like, I wrestled Jerry Lynn, I wrestled Dudley Boyz, I wrestled Kurt Angle, like I did things that people wish they were in my shoes. I never thought about it, then I realized, I was like,' Oh my God,' but I realized that in the end, then I was like, 'I think I'm kinda done,'" he added. (17:27 - 18:13)

Check out his full interview below.

Homicide said he wants to transition into a full-time producer after he's done competing inside the ring.

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble match, John Cena's path to WrestleMania 41 now goes through Elimination Chamber on March 1.

The Cenation Leader is the only one who got direct entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The rest of the participants were put in qualifying bouts to secure their spots.

As of this writing, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest have advanced to the Elimination Chamber. The final participant will be determined next week when Seth Rollins faces Finn Balor on WWE RAW.

John Cena has been absent from TV since his Royal Rumble loss. Will he return to winning ways at WWE Elimination Chamber and book his WrestleMania 41 main event berth? Only time will tell.

