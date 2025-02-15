3 things John Cena can do if he fails to win the Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena is set to participate in one of the most crucial matches of his recent career at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event. The stakes are high in this bout, as it could be the veterans last opportunity to acquire a a World Title match at WrestleMania 41.

The Cenation Leader will step inside the Men’s Elimination Chamber, where he will battle top stars like CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and more. In this article, we will discuss three conceivable directions for the 16-time World Champion if he fails to win the Elimination Chamber match.

#3. John Cena might decide to cut short his retirement tour but get attacked

During the Royal Rumble post-show conference, John Cena delivered a spirited promo. He declared his entry into the Chamber without qualifying and stated that him being in the main event of WrestleMania 41 is what's best for business. However, if Cena once again fails to emerge victorious, he might deliver another disappointing announcement for his fans.

The 16-time World Champion could state that he is cutting short his retirement tour due to his repeated failures. That said, this angle could merely serve as a setup for his next storyline, as a villainous star could attack Cena, leading to a high-stakes WrestleMania feud.

#2. Might challenge Bron Breakker for the IC Title

John Cena is not a Grand Slam Champion in WWE yet. For those who might not know, The Cenation Leader has never won the Intercontinental Championship. If Cena fails to win the Men's Chamber match, he could lock horns with Bron Breakker for the IC Title.

This path would allow Cena to acquire Grand Slam Champion status before retiring this year. Additionally, a feud between Breakker and Cena could serve as a torch-passing moment as it would elevate the current champion and solidify his status on the main roster.

#1. Cena could turn heel and eventually add himself to the World Title match

John Cena's heel turn is something that many fans have wanted to witness for years. So, if Cena fails to win the Chamber match, WWE could use this juncture to turn him into a villainous star. This could transpire when the 16x World Champion could get disheartened by his loss. In frustration, he could attack Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

This shocking assault could lead to a heated rivalry, ultimately resulting in Cena being added to the World Title match at WrestleMania 41, making it a Triple Threat match against Rhodes and the Elimination Chamber winner. John Cena's heel turn would undoubtedly blow the roof off WWE shows and inject new energy into The Road to WrestleMania 41, creating an unpredictable and must-watch storyline.

